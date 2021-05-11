ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $1.62

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $648,783.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00731017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00247039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.70 or 0.01163891 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00030128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.52 or 0.00723983 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 6,442,800 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

