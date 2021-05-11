Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 91,227 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

