Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,158 shares of company stock worth $8,175,479 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

