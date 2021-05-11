Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $102.63 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $102,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

NYSE HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.