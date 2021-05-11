Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

