Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$32.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,283. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

