Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$32.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,283. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit