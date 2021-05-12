$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Tenable reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

