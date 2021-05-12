-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 19,773,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,153,738. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

