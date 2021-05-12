-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

