-$0.13 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,830. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million and a PE ratio of -32.42.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

