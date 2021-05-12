$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 7,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.