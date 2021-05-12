$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 11,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

