$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 462,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,450. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

