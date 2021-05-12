$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. BRP posted sales of $916.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $83.78. 10,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BRP by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BRP by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.