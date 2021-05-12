$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of RMD opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ResMed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

