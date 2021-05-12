$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 580,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,878. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,572. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $14,625,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

