$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. 390,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

