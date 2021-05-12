$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report sales of $149.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.65 million and the lowest is $147.83 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $918,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.