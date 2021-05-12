1,500 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Datadog by 27.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 32.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.79 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

