18,156 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 102,110 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

