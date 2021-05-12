$212.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post sales of $212.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.39 million and the highest is $215.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,297. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.