$213.36 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $213.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the lowest is $203.40 million. Zumiez posted sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

