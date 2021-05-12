2,165 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

