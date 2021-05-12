21,665 Shares in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000.

Shares of NYSE BGIO opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

