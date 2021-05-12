21,940 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.36. 497,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

