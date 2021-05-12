2,265 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,377,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

