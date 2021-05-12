23,526 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,316 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 362,984 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 372,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.