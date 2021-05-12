2,404 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

