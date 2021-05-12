2,616 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 551,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

