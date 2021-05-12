$266.44 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $266.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.61 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,366. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

