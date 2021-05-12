$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the highest is $299.73 million. VEREIT reported sales of $279.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 421,626 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

