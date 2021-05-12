305 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,110.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,144.25. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 707.14, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

