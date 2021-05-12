$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post $313.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

