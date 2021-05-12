3,382 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

