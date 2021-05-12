3,600 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

