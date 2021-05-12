$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.26. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.