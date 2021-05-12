430 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $351,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,667.2% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $494.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

