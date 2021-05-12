45,000 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,137. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

