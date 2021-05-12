$535.22 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report sales of $535.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

