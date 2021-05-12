5,380 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TSM traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $566.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.
