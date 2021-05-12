5,380 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $566.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

