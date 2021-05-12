55I LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

