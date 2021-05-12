55I LLC Buys Shares of 23,571 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

55I LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

