55I LLC Buys Shares of 23,571 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

55I LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit