55I LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

55I LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

