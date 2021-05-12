55I LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

55I LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

