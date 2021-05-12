55I LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123,783 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 265.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

