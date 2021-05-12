55I LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

