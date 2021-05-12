55I LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

