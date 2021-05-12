55I LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.