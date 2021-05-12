5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. 712,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

