$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.68 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 533,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,516 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,893,000 after purchasing an additional 622,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

